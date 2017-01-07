JNU Students Hold Protest Against Mob Lynching At Jantar Mantar
The JNU Students Union today announced a three-day protest beginning Sunday at Jantar Mantar here against a streak of mob lynching incidents in the country.
"JNUSU held meeting with all student bodies and progressive citizens and decided to hold a united protest against mob lynching incidents," Satarupa Chakraborty, JNUSU General Secretary, said.
The JNUSU's move comes days after hundreds of Delhiites joined the protest "Not In My Name" at Jantar Mantar against mob lynching. The idea for this protest was triggered by a Facebook post by filmmaker Saba Dewan.
"Since the BJP came into power in 2014, there have been series of attacks on marginalised groups. It must be stopped immediately and JNUSU appeals to one and all to extend support and take part in the meeting at 11 AM on Sunday to chart out the future course of action," JNUSU said in a release.
The students body has also asked the participants to spread the message against mob lynching through creative posters, poetry and theatre art.
