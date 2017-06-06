JNU Student From Iran Claims He Was Assaulted After India's Win Over Pakistan

A JNU student from Iran on Monday claimed he was manhandled by at least 10 people after India's victory over Pakistan in a cricket match on Sunday night while an ABVP member also said he was roughed up for celebrating the win.

The Iranian national has filed complaints with the police as well as university administration against the 10 students, naming two of them-- one Vinay and ABVP member Saurabh Sharma.

In his complaint to the hostel warden and the chief proctor, he said, "Vinay, a resident of room number 1 of Damodar Hostel's D Block, was bursting crackers (with his friends after India's win) in the gallery. And when a guard intervened, he started arguing."

He said they were a group of around 10 people, including Vinay and Sharma.

"While I was observing the situation, one of them pushed me and Vinay punched me on the nose. It was a group of 10 people at least, including Vinay and Saurabh Sharma," said the foreign national, who wished to remain anonymous.

The whole group was drunk, he alleged.

On his part, ABVP member Sharma, whose name was mentioned in the complaint, claimed he was also manhandled by few persons, "some of whom maybe foreign nationals", while he was celebrating the India's victory.

The security guard has also filed a complaint alleging Sharma and other ABVP members assaulted a foreign national.

"When I heard noises I checked a room number 1 in which Vinay was residing and found 10 to 15 people drinking liquor and bursting crackers," he said.

"Saurabh Sharma was also present in the room and they also assaulted a foreign national. When I tried to make a phone call, Sharma also snatched my mobile phone," he claimed.

JNUSU President Mohit Pandey also wrote a letter to the authorities demanding an action.

Police sources said the guard will be questioned and legal action might be initiated after he records his statement.

A senior police officer, however, said the Iranian student does want initiation of any legal action.