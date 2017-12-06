JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination
A German national working as a contractual professor in JNU threatened to commit suicide allegedly after his services were terminated by the university administration.
Stephen Baier was working at the university's School Of Physical Sciences as a contractual professor.
After his services were terminated by the administration, he sent an email to the university's vice-chancellor threatening that he would commit suicide, police said today.
The university administration informed the police about the matter yesterday around 10.30 PM.
With police's helped Baier was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for psychological counselling.
He was discharged after counselling and a student stayed with him at his residence. Baier said he had gone into depression due to sudden termination of his services, the police said.
