The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
12 June 2017 Last Updated at 11:43 am National

JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination

NEW DELHI
JNU Professor Threatens To Commit Suicide After Termination

A German national working as a contractual professor in JNU threatened to commit suicide allegedly after his services were terminated by the university administration.

Stephen Baier was working at the university's School Of Physical Sciences as a contractual professor.

After his services were terminated by the administration, he sent an email to the university's vice-chancellor threatening that he would commit suicide, police said today.

Advertisement opens in new window

The university administration informed the police about the matter yesterday around 10.30 PM.

With police's helped Baier was taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital for psychological counselling.

He was discharged after counselling and a student stayed with him at his residence. Baier said he had gone into depression due to sudden termination of his services, the police said.

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Suicides JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) National
Next Story : RSS Leader Cites Prophet Muhammad To Question Consumption Of Cow Meat By Muslims
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters