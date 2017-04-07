J&K: Traders Detained for Protesting Against GST Implementation
Police today detained several traders after they tried to march towards the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to protest the implementation of GST in the state in its present form.
The traders were detained near the gate of the Civil Secretariat complex, which also houses the assembly, after they took out a protest march, police said.
The traders were scheduled to hold a sit-in near the assembly to protest the implementation of the new tax regime in the state in its present form, claiming that it would lead to the erosion of the state's special position and its fiscal autonomy.
Holding black flags and shouting slogans against the GST, several traders reached Jehangir Chowk here to protest.
They tried to march towards the civil secretariat complex, but police swung into action and detained several of them outside the Civil Secretariat, the police said.
A special session of the state legislature began today to discuss the issue of implementation of GST in the state.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Can 'Genuine People' Still Deposit Old Notes? SC Asks Centre
- Modi Leaves For Israel, First By Indian PM
- NKorea Says Tested Inter-Continental Ballistic Missile
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- IT Department Introduces One-Page Manual Application For Aadhaar, PAN Linking
- War Possible If Indo-China Conflict Not Handled Properly, Says Chinese Daily
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- GST Effect: Honda, Ford, TVS, Suzuki Motorcycle Cut Vehicle Prices
Post a Comment