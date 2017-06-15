The Newswire
J&K: Policeman Shot Dead by Militants
Srinagar
Representative Image/PTI
Militants shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir's Kulgam district today.
Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam, a police official said.
He said the cop was rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.
