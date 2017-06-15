The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
15 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:50 pm National

J&K: Policeman Shot Dead by Militants

Srinagar
J&K: Policeman Shot Dead by Militants
Representative Image/PTI

Militants shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir's Kulgam district today.

Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam, a police official said.

He said the cop was rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.

READ MORE IN:
J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Police & Security Forces Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency National
Next Story : Volkswagen Japan Executive Arrested on Drug Charges
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters