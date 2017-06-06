J&K Police Launches Campaign To Provide Basic Commodities To People During Ramadan
In an endeavour to provide relief to the needy in the holy month of Ramadan, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with Uday foundation launched a campaign to facilitate people in the valley with basic commodities.
Under this campaign, clothes were distributed to the leprosy patients in Lalbazar on Monday.
The clothing items were also distributed among more than 1,000 orphans of various orphanages of the city.
Whereas in Shopian, SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam distributed the free items among the needy and poor people of Pulwama.
The campaign will also be held in other districts of the valley and shall be a regular feature of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The campaign is being launched on the directions of Director General of Police S.P. Vaid and Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmad Khan. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 37% Drop in H-1B Visa Received By Top 7 Indian Companies
- 'India’s Batting Has Its Normal Juggernaut-Feel'
- Mallya Says He Intends To Attend All Games To Cheer India
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Saudi, Bahrain, Egypt, UAE, Yemen Cut Ties With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', Party Says 'Printing Error'
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- ISIS Surrenders Iraqi Hideout Of Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment