06 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:54 am National

J&K Police Launches Campaign To Provide Basic Commodities To People During Ramadan

Srinagar
In an endeavour to provide relief to the needy in the holy month of Ramadan, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with Uday foundation launched a campaign to facilitate people in the valley with basic commodities.

Under this campaign, clothes were distributed to the leprosy patients in Lalbazar on Monday.

The clothing items were also distributed among more than 1,000 orphans of various orphanages of the city.

Whereas in Shopian, SSP Pulwama Mohammad Aslam distributed the free items among the needy and poor people of Pulwama.

The campaign will also be held in other districts of the valley and shall be a regular feature of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The campaign is being launched on the directions of Director General of Police S.P. Vaid and Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmad Khan. (ANI)

