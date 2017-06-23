J&K: Mob Lynches Dy SP Pandith After They Catch Him Clicking Pictures, He Allegedly Opened Fire

An irate mob lynched Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to ANI.

The irate mob then caught hold of him and stripped him naked before stoning him to death, PTI said, quoting sources.

ANI says Pandith opened fire at three people after they caught him clicking pictures near a mosque.

His body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures, they said adding the situation in old city has turned tense following the incident.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately established as the angry mob went on a rampage targeting empty security pickets erected in the area.

Police reinforcement were rushed in to restore normalcy in the area.

Muslims across Kashmir are observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley.

The authorities have already announced restrictions on movement of people in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure.

The restrictions, which would come into force at dawn, were announced to maintain law and order as separatists had called for protests after Friday prayers against killing of a civilian during protests in Kakapora area of Pulwama District yesterday.