The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
23 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:09 am National

J&K: Mob Lynches Dy SP Pandith After They Catch Him Clicking Pictures, He Allegedly Opened Fire

Srinagar
J&K: Mob Lynches Dy SP Pandith After They Catch Him Clicking Pictures, He Allegedly Opened Fire
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

An irate mob lynched Deputy Superintendent Mohammed Ayub Pandith near Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to ANI. 

The irate mob then caught hold of him and stripped him naked before stoning him to death, PTI said, quoting sources. 

ANI  says Pandith opened fire at three people after they caught him clicking pictures near a mosque. 

Advertisement opens in new window

His body was taken to police control room for identification and other legal procedures, they said adding the situation in old city has turned tense following the incident.

The identity of the deceased could not be immediately established as the angry mob went on a rampage targeting empty security pickets erected in the area.

Police reinforcement were rushed in to restore normalcy in the area.

Muslims across Kashmir are observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley.

The authorities have already announced restrictions on movement of people in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure.

The restrictions, which would come into force at dawn, were announced to maintain law and order as separatists had called for protests after Friday prayers against killing of a civilian during protests in Kakapora area of Pulwama District yesterday.

READ MORE IN:
J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Mobs - Violence National
Next Story : Trump Admin Offers Tremendous Opportunities, Says Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters