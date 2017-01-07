J&K: LeT Commander Bashir Lashkari And His Aide Killed In Encounter With Security Forces

Top LeT commander Bashir Lashkari and his aide killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Anantnag District, police said today.

Two civilians were also killed when security forces and militants involved in the killing of six policemen last month exchanged fire in a village in Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

LeT commander Bashir Lakshari and three other militants were earlier "trapped" inside a house in Dialgam area's Brenti- Batpora, a police official said.

While Tahira, 44, died in the crossfire, Shadab Ahmad Chopan, 21, was allegedly killed in security forces' action against protesters near the encounter site.

Chopan had firearm injuries in his face and was declared dead at SKIMS hospital here, an official said.

Four other persons have been admitted to hospitals here with firearm injuries sustained near the site, he added.

"Bashir Lakshari and three terrorists are trapped in security forces' cordon in village Brenti in Anantnag. The trapped ultras were involved in the killing of an SHO and five other policemen in Achabal area of south Kashmir on June 16," a police spokesperson had said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation early today after they received information about the presence of the militants.

An official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire.

The militants used civilians as human shields and security forces managed to rescue 17 of them. He did not elaborate if there were any more hostages.