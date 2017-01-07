J&K: LeT Commander Bashir Lashkari And His Aide Killed In Encounter With Security Forces
Top LeT commander Bashir Lashkari and his aide killed in an encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Anantnag District, police said today.
Two civilians were also killed when security forces and militants involved in the killing of six policemen last month exchanged fire in a village in Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.
LeT commander Bashir Lakshari and three other militants were earlier "trapped" inside a house in Dialgam area's Brenti- Batpora, a police official said.
While Tahira, 44, died in the crossfire, Shadab Ahmad Chopan, 21, was allegedly killed in security forces' action against protesters near the encounter site.
Chopan had firearm injuries in his face and was declared dead at SKIMS hospital here, an official said.
Four other persons have been admitted to hospitals here with firearm injuries sustained near the site, he added.
"Bashir Lakshari and three terrorists are trapped in security forces' cordon in village Brenti in Anantnag. The trapped ultras were involved in the killing of an SHO and five other policemen in Achabal area of south Kashmir on June 16," a police spokesperson had said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation early today after they received information about the presence of the militants.
An official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire.
The militants used civilians as human shields and security forces managed to rescue 17 of them. He did not elaborate if there were any more hostages.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- LeT Commander Bashir Lashkari And Aide Killed
- GST, India's Biggest Tax Reform, Formally Launched
- Doctor Shoots Woman Dead Inside US Hospital
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Amid India-China Standoff, Bhutan Protests Construction of Road Towards Its Army Camp
- UP Minister Talks About GST, Couldn't Spell Full Form When Asked
- China Seeks 'Meaningful Dialogue' With India Over Border Row in Sikkim
- 'Momos Dangerous For Health,' BJP Legislator Leads Protest Demanding Complete Ban
Post a Comment