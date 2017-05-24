The Newswire
24 May 2017 National

J&K: Counter-Insurgency Operations Called Off In Pulwama After Militants Manage To Flee

Srinagar
The overnight counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was called off today as the militants managed to escape from the security forces' cordon.

The operation was launched yesterday on the basis of a tip-off about the presence of militants, including Lashkar-e- Taiba's Kashmir chief Abu Dujana, in Hakripora area, a police official said.

The militants opened fire during the operation, prompting retaliation from the forces which triggered a gunfight.

However, a mob threw stones at the security personnel to disrupt the operation, which allowed the militants to flee, he said.

"Searches were concluded this morning. There was no fresh firing as the militants seemed to have escaped from the cordon last night," the official said.



