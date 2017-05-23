The Newswire
J&K: Clashes Break Out Between Security Forces And Students
Pulwama
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image
Clashed broke out between the students and security forces in Jammu and Kahmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday against the alleged arrest of their schoolmates.
The students of Government Higher Secondary School Pulwama earlier in the day staged a protest at Main Chowk demanding release of their school mates.
At least 20 students were arrested during a raid last night, the protesters alleged.
The protesting students also set ablaze a bike and pelted stones at the security force and their vehicles.
The Valley has been witnessing a situation of unrest in the recent times with incidents of stone pelting and protests by youth increasing by each passing day.(ANI)
