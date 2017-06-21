The Newswire
J&K: Army Jawan, Another Feared Dead As Truck Falls In Chenab
JAMMU
In a shocking incident, two persons including an Army jawan is feared dead after a truck skidded off the highway and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district today, the police said.
A truck skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and rolled down into river Chenab near Mehar area of the district this morning, a police official said.
In the accident, two persons may have drowned, the official said adding that driver of the truck has been identified as Angrez Singh of Udhampur and the jawan as Naresh.
The jawan was on leave and was travelling in the truck to Udhampur, the police said.
