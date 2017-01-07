Jharkhand Opens GST Call Centre, CM Reviews Progress

A GST call centre has been opened in Jharkhand to help people with queries, while Chief Minister Raghubar Das today reviewed the progress of the new tax system in the state, a day after it was rolled out.

Das asked officials to ensure that traders do not face any difficulty, an official release said here.

Commercial Tax Secretary K K Khandelwal said that a 24x7 centralised GST Call Centre (18003457020) has been opened to help people with queries on GST.

The people would get information on registration, digital signature, OTP, tax rates on different goods, invoice and accounting from that centre, he said.

Nine officers and 40 employees would man the centre.

GST centres were also opened at zonal offices where information surrounding registration would be given, the release said.