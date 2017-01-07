Jharkhand Lynching: Congress Says No One Taking PM Modi Seriously

Condemning the lynching of a man in Jharkhand for allegedly carrying beef in his vehicle hours after Narendra Modi's warning of not taking law in their hands, the Congress on Saturday asserted that the people are not taking the Prime Minister seriously.

"I feel either the people or the fringe elements are not taking the Prime Minister seriously, because he had spoken the same in August and he had showed crocodile tears then also and also day before yesterday, he talked about it. But the people are not taking him seriously. The day he is taking about it a person is being lynched - it is condemnable," Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra told ANI.

Another Congress leader Oscar Fernandes said it would be helpful, if the Prime Minister was to tell the country how he plans to enforce his orders.

"Speaking out your mind is important. People cannot be lynched and killed. There is a process. I appeal to all the concerned as to what action they are going to take if such activity takes place," he added.

In Jharkhand, a man was lynched in the Dumka district for allegedly raping and murdering an 8-year-old girl.

The incident comes on the same day when a meat trader succumbed to injuries after he was assaulted by at least 10 men who intercepted his van carrying "cattle meat" in Ramgarh district near Ranchi.

Prime Minister Modi, while speaking in Gujarat, had asked people not to take law in their hands in the name of cow vigilantism.

"No person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands," he said. "Violence never has and never will solve any problem. As a society, there is no place for violence," PM Modi had added. (ANI)