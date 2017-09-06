The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
09 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:57 pm National

Jharkhand: Encounter Between Security Forces And Maoists

Jamshedpur
Jharkhand: Encounter Between Security Forces And Maoists
File Photo-PTI

An encounter between security forces and Maoists took place today in Ghatsila sub-divison of Jharkhand, police said.

The encounter ensued when the Maoists fired at the security forces comprising district armed police and CRPF during an anti-Maoist operation at Kasidanga in East Singhbhum district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Prabhat Kumar said.

The Maoists were led by Akaash, a senior leader of the Maoists and wanted by police for various offences, he said.

An AK-47 rifle with 32 rounds of ammunition, a 9 mm pistol with six rounds and two magazines among other things were recovered from the spot by the security personnel, he said.

READ MORE IN:
Jharkhand Maoists/Naxals Encounters National
Next Story : Far-Right UKIP Washed Out, Leader Nuttall Steps Down
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters