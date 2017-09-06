Jharkhand: Encounter Between Security Forces And Maoists

An encounter between security forces and Maoists took place today in Ghatsila sub-divison of Jharkhand, police said.

The encounter ensued when the Maoists fired at the security forces comprising district armed police and CRPF during an anti-Maoist operation at Kasidanga in East Singhbhum district, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Prabhat Kumar said.

The Maoists were led by Akaash, a senior leader of the Maoists and wanted by police for various offences, he said.

An AK-47 rifle with 32 rounds of ammunition, a 9 mm pistol with six rounds and two magazines among other things were recovered from the spot by the security personnel, he said.