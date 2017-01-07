The Newswire
Jet Airways VP Arrested for 'Land Grabbing'
Ghaziabad
AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade, file
In a development indicating trouble for the private airline, Jet Airways vice president Col. Avneet Singh Bedi was arrested by the Sahibabad police on the charges of land grabbing in Delhi in the wee hours on Sunday morning.
The land, which belongs to the municipal corporation, was worth crores.
The police investigation in the case is in process.
More details to follow. (ANI)
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- BJP Leader Arrested In Connection With Ramgarh Lynching
- Jet Airways VP Arrested for 'Land Grabbing'
- Textbook Depicts Mosque as Noise Pollutant
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Insulting Question By TV Anchor To MoS Rathore Prompted Me To Plan 'Surgical Strikes', Says Parrikar
- GST Impact: 10% Customs Duty Imposed On Imported Mobile Phones, Parts With Immediate Effect
- 56-Year-Old Man Masturbates On-Board, Held At Delhi Airport
- Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee CEO, Ex-Chief Priest Booked for Molestation
Post a Comment