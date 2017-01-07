The Newswire
02 July 2017

Jet Airways VP Arrested for 'Land Grabbing'

Ghaziabad
Jet Airways VP Arrested for 'Land Grabbing'
AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade, file

In a development indicating trouble for the private airline, Jet Airways vice president Col. Avneet Singh Bedi was arrested by the Sahibabad police on the charges of land grabbing in Delhi in the wee hours on Sunday morning.

The land, which belongs to the municipal corporation, was worth crores.

The police investigation in the case is in process.

More details to follow. (ANI)

