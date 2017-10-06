JEE Advanced Results 2017: Haryana's Sarvesh Mehtani Is All India Topper
Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula in Haryana secured All India Rank - I in the IIT- Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 examination.
Mehtani secured the All India Rank of 1 in the JEE (Advanced), which is held for admission to all the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the Indian School of Mines (ISM) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad.
IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results were declared on the official website of the engineering entrance exam jeeadv.ac.in. on Sunday at 10.00 a.m.
At least 1.7 lakh candidates had registered and appeared in the exams which were held on May 21.
Candidates, who cleared the JEE (Main) or the first phase of the two-phase exams, were eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced).
Debaditya Pramanik from Kolkata emerged as the topper in the eastern region with an All India Rank of 38.
Suraj Yadav from Haryana's Mahendragarh is the All India 5th rank holder. Rachit Bansal of Chandigarh has secured 9th AIR in JEE Advanced.
On the basis of JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.
