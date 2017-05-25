The Newswire
JD(U) Denies Conflict of Interest, Bats for United Opposition.

New Delhi
File- PTI Photo

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday downplayed the rumours of conflict of interest and said that it has been a party that has strongly advocated the idea of a united Opposition.

JD(U) leader K.C. Tyagi said, "Sharad Yadav ji will be attending the meeting at Sonia Ji's residence from our party. We are for a united Opposition; we have been advocating for it. Nitish ji is not able to attend the meeting as he is busy."

Congress President Sonia Gandhi will convene a meeting of Opposition parties tomorrow to discuss the upcoming Presidential polls.

While a section of the Opposition has demanded a second term for President Pranab Mukherjee, the names of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav, former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and former bureaucrat and West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi are also making the rounds as a possible Opposition candidate.

The idea of a united Opposition will face a litmus test in the election, which needs to be held before July 25, the day when President Pranab Mukherjee's term expires. (ANI)

