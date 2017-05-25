Jammu & Kashmir Football Association Hosts First Coaching Camp For Disabled Kids
The Jammu and Kashmir Football Association has organised the first ever special football coaching camp for disabled kids, namely "GRASSROOT", in collaboration with youth sports and services in Srinagar.
This grass root camp was organised for especially deaf and dumb children at synthetic turn in polo ground aimed to provide a proper platform to these special children.
The main purpose of this camp was to attract the budding players and provide them with a good platform along with proper infrastructure for them at teenage.
During the camp, a number of children participated zealously as they got the first chance to become the part of this kind of grass root coaching camp.
They also got to learn number of new techniques including warm-up, kicking, and heading, jumping and running from experienced coaches of the Valley.
The children from 10-16 years of age looked enthusiastic and demanded for such kind of coaching camps in future as well. (ANI)
