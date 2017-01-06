The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
01 June 2017 Last Updated at 9:18 am International

J-K: Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC

Naushera
J-K: Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC
Representative Image-File

The Pakistani Army has initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.

The firing is presently on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Kashmir J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Indo-Pak Border Border International
Next Story : IRS Officer Nandini K R Tops Civil Services Exam
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters