The Newswire
J-K: Pak Violates Ceasefire Along LoC
Naushera
Representative Image-File
The Pakistani Army has initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors.
The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.
The firing is presently on.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
