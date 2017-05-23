It Will Be A Challenging Journey, But Worth Fighting For: Vishal Sikka Tells Infosys Shareholders

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka has said that the IT major will remain "differentiated and iconic" as it has always been in the past and assured all stakeholders that the company will improve and move ahead despite challenges.



In a letter to shareholders, Sikka said the company will leverage its full potential to shape employment opportunities at a time of global anxiety for jobs.



"We can be the next generation services company, as differentiated and iconic as we once were, a company that admires its past and builds on it, or we can be a somewhat improved, but dying, previous generation company that is mired in the past," he was quoted as saying in the company's annual report for fiscal 2017.



The annual report will be placed before the shareholders for their approval at the 36th Annual General Meeting to be held on June 24, 2017.



On the company's efforts to tide over challenges on multiple fronts, Sikka said, "It is within us to embrace the tough choices and to move headlong, unabashedly, into creating great new features. Our work in these early years of our transformation leading us along this path. It will continue to be a challenging journey, but it is one worth fighting for."



Talking about jobs environment, he said, "The ones who leverage technology to fulfil our own unlimited potential, and help others find theirs as well, to shape a better world at a time of pervasive global anxiety about the future of jobs and indeed the future of our humanity," he added.