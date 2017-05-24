IT Department Raids Over 15 Locations Across UP, Delhi
The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at the residences of top bureaucrats at over 15 locations on the suspicion of concealment of income.
The IT officials carried out raid at the premises of two IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh, one PCS officer and five government officials.
The raid was also conducted at the residence of former Ghaziabad's District Magistrate (DM) Vimal Sharma, former Baghpat's DM Harpreet Singh Tiwari, Meerut range Regional Transport Office (RTO) Mamta Sharma
Raids are being carried out in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Baghpat and Mainpuri.
According to reports, raids are being conducted in six cities of Uttar Pradesh, covering 15 locations.
Last month, the department had searched over 20 premises and detected undisclosed income of over Rs 10 crore.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Encounter In Assam Was Fake, Says Top CRPF Officer
- Twitter Forces Rawal To Delete Tweet On Roy
- 'Enemy' Will Remember Pakistan's Response
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- What Exactly Is The Govt Celebrating? Rahul Questions 'Modi's Three Year' Festivities
- IT Dept Raids 22 Locations In Benami Land Deal Case Linked To Lalu Prasad Yadav
- Mamata Banerjee Discusses Joint Candidate for President Polls with Sonia Gandhi
- Petrol Price Cut By Rs 2.16 per Litre, Diesel By Rs 2.10
Post a Comment