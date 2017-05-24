The Newswire
24 May 2017 Last Updated at 1:08 pm National

IT Department Raids Over 15 Locations Across UP, Delhi

New Delhi [India]
The Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted raids at the residences of top bureaucrats at over 15 locations on the suspicion of concealment of income.

The IT officials carried out raid at the premises of two IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh, one PCS officer and five government officials.

The raid was also conducted at the residence of former Ghaziabad's District Magistrate (DM) Vimal Sharma, former Baghpat's DM Harpreet Singh Tiwari, Meerut range Regional Transport Office (RTO) Mamta Sharma

Raids are being carried out in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Baghpat and Mainpuri.

According to reports, raids are being conducted in six cities of Uttar Pradesh, covering 15 locations.

Last month, the department had searched over 20 premises and detected undisclosed income of over Rs 10 crore.

(ANI)

