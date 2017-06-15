Is it Fair That Files From LG to CM Come Via BJP, Asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
"Is it appropriate that copies of files marked by the Lt. Governor to the Chief Minister should reach the BJP before they reach the CM," Arvind Kejriwal sought to know from Anil Baijal.
Kejriwal shot off a letter to Baijal yesterday after the latter returned a file pertaining to constitution of six wholesale markets to the Delhi government, seeking to know if all rules were followed in nominating members of the market's committees.
Notably, Vijender Gupta, a BJP MLA and the leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly, had on June 13 briefed media about the LG returning the file related to mandies to the AAP government.
"This file reached my office late last evening (June 13), much after it reached the BJP and the BJP MLA had already made a statement.
"Does the LG think it is appropriate that copies of files marked by the LG to CM should reach the BJP before they reach CM?" Kejriwal asked in the letter.
The AAP government had sent the file to the LG for his approval on formation of committees for the six mandies.
Yesterday, Gupta had alleged that, "The committees are being formed in violation of rules which lay down that the nominated members could only be agriculturist, traders and qualified commission agents and weighmen."
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- TADA Court Finds Abu Salem, Four Others Guilty Of Conspiracy
- CBI At Manish Sisodia's House
- No Name For President Yet: Congress After Meeting BJP Team
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Hang Those Who Eat Beef As Status Symbol, Says Sadhvi Saraswati
- Sack Employees Who Got Jobs With Fake Caste Certificates: Govt To All Departments
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment