Iran Bans Zumba Classes, Terms It 'Un-Islamic'

Iran has banned Zumba exercise classes, terming it 'un-Islamic'.

"In light of activities such as Zumba, performing rhythmic movements or dancing in any form is not legal in any shape or title and the prohibition of movements such as this is requested," the Independent quoted Iran's General Sports Federation head Ali Majdara, as saying in a public letter to the Ministry of Youth Affairs.

The federation went on to urge the development of "athletics for everyone in the framework of supreme Islamic ideology."

The energetic Colombian dance style has become popular in recent years, with gyms and sport centres around the world offering instruction.

The move came after fears by religious authorities that it may encourage revealing clothing or mixing of the sexes, it had been taught under names such as "body rhythm" or "advanced aerobics".

The move was met with fury by female fitness enthusiasts across the country, many of whom took to social media to vent their frustrations. (ANI)