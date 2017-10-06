Involve RWAs, Traders' Associations to Make Yoga Day a Mass Movement: Centre to States
The Centre has asked states to involve RWAs and traders' associations to ensure huge participation in the third International Yoga Day on June 21, to make it a mass movement.
In a letter to principal secretary of urban development department of the states and UTs, Joint Secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry B Anand said the Residents Welfare Associations/market and trader associations are important stakeholders whose involvement would be instrumental in creating awareness and encouraging citizens' participation in the promotion of yoga.
He said the government has continuously been promoting yoga as a human treasure and a key to noble health.
"It has been taking forward the momentum created by celebration of International Yoga Day in 2015 and 2016 with greater and more active participation of youth and other stakeholders of the community," Anand said.
He said Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have played a crucial role in the successful celebration of the International Day of Yoga in the last two years and similar efforts are required from them for making it a mass movement this year as well.
"I would request you to advise the ULBs in your state/UT to actively involve the RWAs/traders/ market associations to make yoga more popular and also ensure successful celebration of 3rd International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2017," he wrote.
The senior official also asked the states to send the photographs, video recordings and other documentation of the celebrations held by ULBs in their states to the ministry.
The decision to observe June 21 as the International Yoga Day was taken on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative at the United Nations General Assembly on December 11, 2014.
