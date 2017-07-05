Internet Services Suspended, Section 144 Imposed in Basirhat After Violent Clashes Over FB Post
Following the violent clashes in Baduria and Basirhat areas of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas over a Facebook post, Section 144 was imposed in Basirhat on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a detailed report from the Mamata Banerjee-led Government.
Communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district on Monday over a controversial Facebook post, following which several shops were torched and houses ransacked in Baduria, Tentulia and Golabari.
On Monday night, the Baduria Police Station was attacked and set ablaze.
The Centre has rushed 400 paramilitary personnel to Baduria that is hit by communal violence, which started over an objectionable post on Facebook about a holy site.
As a precautionary measure, the government has suspended Internet services in the area, so that rumours are not spread.
The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the West Bengal Government over communal clashes.
Four companies of the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed at Baduria, Swarupnagar and Degangatame to tame the communal tension.
Meanwhile, the main accused, who allegedly posted objectionable material on Facebook on Sunday, was arrested on Monday morning and remanded to the police custody for four days.
However, this didn't calm down the members of the protesting community and they resorted to violence and torched the home of the accused.
On Tuesday evening, protestors torched police and government vehicles. Superintendent of Police (North 24 Parganas) Bhaskar Mukherjee was also injured when an angry mob attacked him and torched his vehicle.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed the warring groups to maintain peace and communal harmony in the area. She also held the local police responsible for failing to block Facebook in the beginning only.(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- PM Meets 26/11 Child Survivor Moshe
- 'India Misleading Public', Says China
- 'India With Israel, India For Israel': Modi Tells Prez
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Govt in a Mood to Crush Dissent, Says Ex-IPS Officer After Being Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Hold Protest Against Yogi Adityanath
- Four Students Allegedly Rape Classmate At Birthday Party, Make Video Clip
- Communal Violence Breaks Out in WB Over 'Objectionable' Facebook Post, Centre Rushes Paramilitary Troops
- Cow Vigilantes Stop Vehicles Ferrying Cattle Near Guwahati, Beat Drivers, Helpers
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment
Communal clashes broke out on Tuesday in Baduria in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.'''
According to a report in The Indian Express, Banerjee has criticised the religious leaders of both the communities of that area and warned them of strict action. The BJP alleged that over 2000 Muslims attacked Hindu families in the North 24 Parganas district, the Indian Express report added.
Earlier, in the day, in an unprecedented move, Mamata Banerjee had accused Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi of threatening her and said that he was acting like a BJP block president. “He (Governor) threatened me over the phone. The way he spoke taking the side of BJP, I felt insulted. I have told him that he cannot talk like this,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. “He (the governor) is behaving like a block president of BJP. He should understand that he has been nominated to the post,” she said, according to PTI. “He talked big on ''''
Mamta di has problem with every body.