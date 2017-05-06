Internet On Flights? Home Ministry Says Proposal Could Be Implemented With Safety Measures

The Home Ministry has put a spoke in Civil Aviation Ministry's wheels to offer internet service to passengers on board Indian commercial planes, saying the proposal could be implemented only after adoption of strict safeguard measures.

The home ministry has said there was high probability of internet service being misused if allowed for passengers mid- air without any safety features.

Besides, there was also possibility of the ATC communication frequency being disrupted by the internet service mid-air, the home ministry has conveyed to the civil aviation ministry.

"We have told the civil aviation ministry that permission to offer mid-air internet service to air travellers could be given when all safety mechanism is in place," a home ministry official said.

The civil aviation ministry had proposed that air travellers be allowed to enjoy internet WiFi service for surfing, e-mail, access to social media, connecting flight information, instant messaging, real time travel services and destination deals.

High quality library of audio/video content, state-of- the-art 3D flight tracker, interactive games and information on a variety of issues were part of the proposal.