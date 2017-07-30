'Inspector Raj' Is Back: Mamata On GST
Slamming the Modi government over the GST roll out at midnight tonight, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said it would bring back the dreaded "Inspector Raj".
In a scathing attack on the government, she said the GST rules would lead to harassment of small traders and businesses.
"At the stroke of midnight on 14th August, 1947, India won her freedom. Now, at the midnight of 30th June, 2017, freedom and democracy stand to face grave danger," she said in a Facebook post.
Mamata, a strong critic of BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, said "I am shocked to find that the GST rules contain a rather draconian arrest clause which can lead to major harassment of businesses, particularly the small and medium, with some sections even being non-bailable too".
"The mockery of Inspector Raj is back," she said on the social networking site.
She pointed out that under the current VAT regime, the field officials of the state do not have the power to arrest.
But in the case of GST the "Inspectors will have the power to arrest on 4 different types of offences which can lead to jail from 1 year upto 5 years," she said.
Vehemently opposing the GST arrest clause, she said despite West Bengal's opposition to this arrest clause in the GST Council, "Government of India did not pay any heed".
She further said "In fact, in the name of GST, they have deviated in many areas from the original intent".
"I am afraid, from the midnight of today (sic), will darkness loom large in the lives of entrepreneurs and common people?" she said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Centre Urges Congress To Rethink Its Stand On GST
- China Seeks Dialogue With India Over Sikkim Border Row
- UP Minister Doesn't Know What GST Stands For
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Amid India-China Standoff, Bhutan Protests Construction of Road Towards Its Army Camp
- After TMC, Congress Decides to Skip GST Special Midnight Meet
- Indrani Mukerjee Was Beaten Up In Jail, Received Blunt Injuries Confirms Medical Report
- Prez Poll Is Battle of Ideology And Principles, Says Sonia Gandhi
Post a Comment