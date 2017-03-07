The Newswire
03 July 2017 Last Updated at 1:19 pm National

'Insensitive' Centre Must Roll Back Disability Tax Under GST, Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi
'Insensitive' Centre Must Roll Back Disability Tax Under GST, Says Rahul Gandhi
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Friday called on the 'insensitive' Centre to roll back the 'disability tax' under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, stressing that it would lead the disabled people through further hardship.

"Congress Party demands a full roll back of this 'disability tax' that will put millions of our disabled people through further hardship," Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

Venting his ire on the Union Government, Rahul said that GST on disability aids like wheelchairs and Braille typewriters shows Centre's insensitivity toward the most vulnerable faction.

 

The Indian National Congress also said in a tweet that Modi Government has abandoned those who need its support the most by rolling out the GST hastily.

The GST on Braille typewriters and papers, carriages for the disabled and wheelchairs and other assistive devices have been fixed at rates varying between 5 to 18 percent.

As per rates approved by the GST council, 18 per cent tax has been imposed on Braille typewriters, 12 per cent on Braille paper, five per cent on carriages for the disabled, wheelchairs and assistive devices, and 12 per cent on hearing aids.

Prior to the new uniform tax regime, which was rolled out on July 1, these goods were exempt from any custom and excise duty. (ANI)

