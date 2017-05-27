The Newswire
Infiltration Bid Foiled in Kashmir, Six Militants Killed
Srinagar
Representative Image-File
The Army today foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing six militants.
Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Rampur sector in the early hours, an Army official said.
He said a firefight broke out between the infiltrators and the Army, resulting in elimination of six ultras so far.
A search operation was going on in the area, the official said.
