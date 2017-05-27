The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
27 May 2017 Last Updated at 9:40 am National

Infiltration Bid Foiled in Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Srinagar
Infiltration Bid Foiled in Kashmir, Six Militants Killed
Representative Image-File

The Army today foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing six militants.

Troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in Rampur sector in the early hours, an Army official said.

He said a firefight broke out between the infiltrators and the Army, resulting in elimination of six ultras so far.

A search operation was going on in the area, the official said.

READ MORE IN:
J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Indian Army Indo-Pak Border National
Next Story : Rain-Triggered Floods, Landslides Kill Over 90 In Sri Lanka
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters