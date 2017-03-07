Indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-To-Air Short Range Missile Test Fired From Odisha
The indigenously developed Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air (QRSAM) short range missile, which has a capability of engaging multiple targets, was successfully test-fired from a test range along the Odisha coast today.
The missile has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km. Designed to be a quick reaction missile, it involves an all- weather weapon system capable of tracking and firing.
The missile was test-fired at about 11.30 am from a truck-mounted canister launcher from launch complex-3 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) sources said.
All the technologies and sub-systems incorporated in the sophisticated missile have performed well, meeting all mission requirements, they said.
All radars, electro optical systems, telemetry systems and other stations have tracked the missile and monitored all parameters and the test met all the objectives, the sources said.
Defence Minister Arun Jaitley congratulated the DRDO on the successful trial of QRSAM and said it is an important milestone in the indigenous surface-to-air missiles (SAM) development.
Dr S Christopher, Secretary, Defence R & D also congratulated all scientists on the successful test.
Director Defence Research and Development Laboratory MSR Prasad, Director Research Center Imarat BVHS N Murthy, and Director ITR Dr B K Das monitored the launch operation.
Dr G Satheesh Reddy, the scientific advisor to the defence minister, were present during the test.
This was the second developmental trial of the state-of-the-art missile with an aerial target. The missile has been developed by the DRDO and other establishments.
The first test launch of the missile was conducted on June 4, 2017 from the same base.
