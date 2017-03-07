India's Army Action In Sikkim 'Betrayal' Of Sino-British Treaty, Says China
China today said the Sino-India border in the Sikkim sector is well demarcated and the Indian Army's action there is a "betrayal" of the position taken by successive Indian governments.
"Former Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru endorsed the 1890 Sino-British Treaty on Sikkim in a letter to the then Chinese counterpart Zhou Enlai in 1959. Successive Indian governments have also endorsed this," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a media briefing.
He said India needs to observe the treaty and pull back troops immediately from Doklam.
"The India-China boundary in the Sikkim section is well demarcated. The action taken by India is a betrayal of the position taken by the Indian governments," he said.
China accused Indian troops of transgressing into the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector, which it claims as a part of its territory.
Bhutan also claims the area as a part of its territory.
China also said it has closed the Nathu La route in Sikkim for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims from India.
"The other route to Tibet through Lipu lake is open as it is located in the middle section where there is no dispute, Geng said.
