Indian Woman, Who Was Forced To Marry At Gunpoint In Pakistan, Allowed To Return

Indian national Uzma, who has accused her Pakistani husband of marrying her at gunpoint, has been allowed by the Islamabad High Court to return home. The court has also ordered the police to provide her security till the Wagah border, according to ANI.

The Islamabad High Court’s order came at a time when the two neigbhouring nations are at diplomatic tug-of-war over Kulbhushan Jadhav, 46, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “involvement in espionage and sabotage activities” against the country. The ICJ on May 18 stayed the execution of Jadhav and also endorsed Indian request for consular access to him.

Advertisement opens in new window

An Islamabad High Court bench, headed by justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, returned Uzma her original immigration form, which her husband Tahir Ali had submitted to the court on Tuesday, reported Geo News.

Uzma, who hails from New Delhi, had travelled to Pakistan earlier this month. She has said Ali "forced" her to marry him at gunpoint.

During the hearing, the judge asked Uzma if she wished to speak to her husband but she refused. She has alleged that her travel documents were stolen by Ali.

Uzma had petitioned the court on May 12 with the request and had submitted a medical report, showing that her daughter was suffering from thalassemia - an inherited blood disorder characterised by abnormal hemoglobin production - and she urgently needed to return to India.

Uzma and Ali reportedly met in Malaysia and fell in love, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah Border. The two contracted nikkah (marriage) on May 3. (With PTI inputs)