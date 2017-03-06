Indian-Origin Leo Varadkar Set to Become Ireland's First Gay Prime Minister
Leo Varadkar, an openly gay Irish minister of Indian-origin, is widely tipped to become the next prime minister of Ireland, thus giving the Catholic nation its first leader of Asian descent.
Varadkar, the son of a Mumbai- born doctor, was elected on Friday as leader of Ireland's Fine Gael, the country's biggest political party, reported the New York Times.
Varadkar is likely to succeed Enda Kenny, who has stepped down in May, following him involvement in a corruption scandal.
Varadkar secured 60 percent of the total weighted vote in the contest while his only rival Simon Coveney, minister for housing, planning, community and local government, only took 40 percent.
Varadkar presents himself as conservative on issues like the economy and law and order. As he was campaigning for the party leadership, he used his cabinet position as minister for social protection to start a high-profile campaign against welfare fraud, which was seen as a gesture to appeal to Fine Gael's right-wing supporters.
In 2015, Varadkar was widely praised for bravery and honesty when he said publicly spoke about his orientation, the first Irish government minister to do so.
Kenny announced his retirement on May 17 after being weakened by a scandal over his government's handling of police corruption. Varadkar said he was honoured to be elected as party leader.
He said it is the start of a more democratic, more engaged and more inclusive Fine Gael party.
Varadkar was born in Dublin in 1979, the son of an Irish Catholic nurse from County Waterford and a Hindu doctor from Mumbai, India. His parents met in England in the 1960s and lived in India for a time before moving to Ireland.
The report further says, growing up in a country, where religious divisions have historically run deep, he attended a Catholic elementary school and a Protestant high school that followed the Church of Ireland tradition. He told in 2015 that he was raised Catholic but was "not a particularly religious person,"
Though the Fine Gael party and its allies have the largest bloc of seats in Parliament, they do not command a majority. Even so, opposition parties are not expected to block Varadkar's formal election as prime minister by the Dail as. To do so would trigger a general election, which none of the major parties want right now. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Jawans Killed in Militant Attack on Army Convoy in J&K
- ISIS Unable To Establish Hold In India, Says Singh
- Delhi Pass Percentage Falls By 13.67 Per Cent
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Guha Opens Up Indian Cricket's Pandora's Box, Spares No One In Resignation Letter
- Maharashtra: Protesting Farmers Continue To Spill Milk In Shirdi, Section 144 Imposed
- IIT Madras Beef Protest Shows 'Upbringing' Of Students, Says BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
- 'Take Salary Cuts, Save Jobs,' Narayana Murthy Asks Senior Executives to Stop Layoffs
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment