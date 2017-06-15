Indian Oil Corporations Launches Control Rooms to Monitor Daily Price Revisions
To enable a smooth transition to daily pricing mechanism of petrol and diesel, Indian Oil Corporation has set up 87 control rooms across the country to address concerns of its dealers.
"Come June 15, Indian Oil will be setting up 87 control rooms pan-India for addressing technical glitches or system issues that may be arising at the dealer's end," the PSU oil retailer said in a statement.
The control room cell at 70 Divisional Offices will be manned by technical, operations and retail sales officers of IOC, it added.
At the company's 16 state offices, the control room cell will be manned by information systems (IS), engineering and retail sales officers.
"The apex cell at Marketing Head Office, Mumbai, will comprise officers from IS, pricing and retail groups. These control rooms will operate round-the-clock till the system to establish an appropriate mechanism for daily price revision stabilises," IOC said.
In order to have smooth availability of fuel, Indian Oil said that through its 129 supply locations spread across the country, the company is ensuring that 90 per cent supplies reach the dealers' fuel station within 24 hours.
"This supply and distribution mechanism ensures that the impact of increasing or decreasing price trends on working capital is minimised," the statement said.
The company also said its nearly 450 sales areas have conducted dealer training workshops to ensure that customers do not face any pricing misinformation or glitches.
Daily price revision, which follows successful pilot in five cities, is to be implemented from June 16, from when even the smallest change in international oil prices can be passed down to consumers.
Till now, rates change on 1st and 16th of every month based on average international oil price and foreign exchange rate of the previous fortnight.
IOC claimed that the daily price revision is an initiative to ensure the best possible prices to the customers as well as improved transparency in the pricing mechanism.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Gorkha Separatists Clash With Police As Stir Intensifies
- PMO Relents, Agrees To Give Metro Man Sreedharan A Seat On The Dais Of Kochi Metro Inauguration
- Blast Rocks Kindergarten in East China
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Avoid Meat, Say No To Sex And Have Only Pure Thoughts : Modi Ministry Instructs Pregnant Women
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment