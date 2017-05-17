Indian Mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa Scales Mt Everest Again, Fourth Time in Six Years
Indian mountaineer Anshu Jamsenpa has climbed the Mt Everest yet again, the fourth time in six years.
Hailing from Bomdila town in Arunachal Pradesh, the 32-year-old woman reached the world's highest peak for the fourth time yesterday, a state government release said here.
Jamsenpa earlier scaled Mount Everest thrice. She conquered the peak twice within 10 days between May 12 and 21, 2011, and made her third successful attempt on May 18, 2013.
Congratulating the mother of two teenaged daughters on her feat, state Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "I wish you all success in your future endeavour and may you keep making our nation proud."
"I have been told that Jamsenpa is motivated and energised enough to try a double ascent if conditions remain favourable. I wish her success and may the Almighty bless her to accomplish her dream. It will be a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh and India," the release quoted Khandu as saying.
