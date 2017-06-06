Indian Cricketers Avoid Vijay Mallya At 'Charity Dinnner', Leave Venue Early To Avoid Controversy
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Monday landed up at a 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli's foundation but the national cricket team including the skipper maintained a safe distance from him.
In fact, Mallya's presence forced the Indian team to leave early in order to avoid any controversy.
Mallya, had earlier watched the India's match against Pakistan at the Edgbaston on Sunday. He has currently taken refuge in England.
The Indian government is trying for Mallya's extradition from UK for alleged unpaid debts to the tune of Rs 9000 crore.
Incidentally, Mallya used to own Royal Challengers Bangalore, an IPL franchise which is captained by Kohli.
A BCCI source present at the event confirmed that Kohli and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Mallya's presence.
"Look, Virat or his foundation never invited Mallya at the function. But normally what happens at the charity dinner is that someone who has bought a table is entitled to invite his guests. Similarly, someone who bought a table must have invited him," a top BCCI source present at the function told PTI today.
"The Indian team wasn't comfortable and they maintained a dignified distance from Mallya. Mallya's presence is one of the reason that team left early. The players were very uncomfortable. It was an unavoidable situation as one couldn't have possibly asked him to leave," the source said. (PTI)
Here is a video of the event:
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Two Killed As Police Opens Fire On Protesting Farmers
- Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre At CWC Meet
- China in Touch with Russia Over India's NSG Bid But Says Its Position 'Unchanged'
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Saudi, Bahrain, Egypt, UAE, Yemen Cut Ties With Qatar, Doha Terms It 'Unjustified'
- Congress Booklet Calls J&K 'Indian Occupied Kashmir', Party Says 'Printing Error'
- Actors Should Refrain From Making Political Statements, Says Subramanian Swamy
- ISIS Surrenders Iraqi Hideout Of Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment