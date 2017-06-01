Days After Sabzar killed, Army Releases List Of 12 Kashmiri Militants It Aims To Go After
The Indian Army has released a list of 12 top Jammu and Kashmir militants it aims to "go after".
The names were made public on Tuesday, four days after Hizbul Mujahideen's Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral, South Kashmir.
Indian Army has released a list of 12 most-wanted terrorists active in J&K including Lashkar commanders Abu Dujana and Bashir Wani pic.twitter.com/8eYR7Ri1axAdvertisement opens in new window— ANI (@ANI_news) June 1, 2017
In another operation, the army foiled a major infiltration bid by eliminating six militants in the Rampur sector. The listed militants are said to be locals recruited recently and predominantly operating in South Kashmir.
In a major success for the security forces, Bhat was gunned down along with another militant, at Soimoh village in Tral of Pulwama district, about 36 km from Srinagar, during a cordon and search operation last month following specific information about the presence of terrorist .
Nearly 25 terrorists have been killed in the last 5 days.'''
Inhuman violattions of Pak Trained Jihadis' human rights to kill us but not to be killed in retaliatory fire . Meanwhile Hurriyat should declare three months Bund at a strech in protets .Lot many schools have not been yet burnt.Complete the job now.Tourists should completely avoid Kashmir .
14 Kasmiris selected in IAS should be taught a lesson too .
UPSC merit list has 14 from Jammu & Kashmir, highest | The Indian ...
indianexpress.com › Education
14 hours ago - UPSC merit list has 14 from Jammu & Kashmir, highest. Among the other 13 from the state is Fakhurudin, 30, a dentist from Bemina locality in .
Have succus started whining about how Army having a kill-list is in violation of Geneva convention and that it erodes the moral fiber of the Army and the country?
Nearly 25 terrorists have been killed in the last 5 days. Good beginning by the army. Happy Terrorists Killing in the Summer!!!!