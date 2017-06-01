The Newswire
01 June 2017 Last Updated at 4:07 pm National

Days After Sabzar killed, Army Releases List Of 12 Kashmiri Militants It Aims To Go After

Srinagar
Sabzar Bhat
Sabzar Bhat
The Indian Army has released a list of 12 top Jammu and Kashmir militants it aims to "go after".
The names were made public on Tuesday, four days after Hizbul Mujahideen's Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral, South Kashmir.

In another operation, the army foiled a major infiltration bid by eliminating six militants in the Rampur sector. The listed militants are said to be locals recruited recently and predominantly operating in South Kashmir. 

In a major success for the security forces, Bhat was gunned down along with another militant, at Soimoh village in Tral of Pulwama district, about 36 km from Srinagar, during a cordon and search operation last month following specific information about the presence of terrorist .

 

