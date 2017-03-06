India Vs Pakistan: Rain Plays Spoilsport Again, Game to Resume at 6:40PM

India were 173 for one against Pakistan when rain stopped play for the second time in the marquee clash of the Champions Trophy here today.



Rohit Sharma was batting on 77 off 108 and captain Virat Kohli on 24 off 27 when covers were brought in.



Shikhar Dhawan was the only batsmen to be dismissed. He scored 68 off 65 balls.



Earlier in the innings, play was stopped for 50 minutes due to rain.