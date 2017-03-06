The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
04 June 2017 Last Updated at 5:36 pm National

India Vs Pakistan: Rain Plays Spoilsport Again, Game to Resume at 6:40PM

Edgbaston
India Vs Pakistan: Rain Plays Spoilsport Again, Game to Resume at 6:40PM
AP Photo/Rui Vieira

India were 173 for one against Pakistan when rain stopped play for the second time in the marquee clash of the Champions Trophy here today.

Rohit Sharma was batting on 77 off 108 and captain Virat Kohli on 24 off 27 when covers were brought in.

Shikhar Dhawan was the only batsmen to be dismissed. He scored 68 off 65 balls.

Earlier in the innings, play was stopped for 50 minutes due to rain.

READ MORE IN:
Cricket National
Next Story : In A First, Pakistan's Sindh Govt Recruits 40 Women for Anti-Terror Operations
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters