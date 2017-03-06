The Newswire
India Vs Pakistan: Rain Plays Spoilsport Again, Game to Resume at 6:40PM
Edgbaston
AP Photo/Rui Vieira
India were 173 for one against Pakistan when rain stopped play for the second time in the marquee clash of the Champions Trophy here today.
Rohit Sharma was batting on 77 off 108 and captain Virat Kohli on 24 off 27 when covers were brought in.
Shikhar Dhawan was the only batsmen to be dismissed. He scored 68 off 65 balls.
Earlier in the innings, play was stopped for 50 minutes due to rain.
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- London Attacks: 7 Killed, Police Arrest 12 Suspects
- London Assailants Shouted 'This Is For Allah' Before Stabbing Victims On The Road
- Gandhi Topi, National Flag Exempt From GST
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Babri Demolition: CBI Court Frames Criminal Conspiracy Charges Against Advani, Joshi And Bharti
- Aircraft Scam: CBI Files Three Cases Against Civil Aviation Ministry And Air India
- Defending The Use of 'Human Shield', General Bipin Rawat Says 'Dirty War' In Kashmir Has To Be Fought With 'Innovative Ways'
- Last 3 Years Have Transformed People's Lives, Says PM Modi
Post a Comment