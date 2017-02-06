India Successfully Test Fires Prithvi-II Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

India successfully test fired its indigenously developed Prithvi-II ballistic missile from Odisha's Chandipur at 10.56 a.m. today.

Inducted into Indian armed forces in 2003, the Prithvi-II missile is capable of carrying 500 kg to 1,000 kg of warheads.

In order to hit its target with precision, the missile uses advanced inertial guidance system with maneuvering trajectory.

As part of training exercise, the missile was randomly chosen from the production stock.

Advertisement opens in new window

Its launch activities were taken care by specially formed strategic force command (SFC) and were monitored by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists.

Last year in May, Prithvi-II successfully test fired from the same test range.

The first missile to be developed by DRDO under India's Integrated Guided Missile Development Program, Prithvi-II was inducted into India's armed forces in 2003.

(ANI)