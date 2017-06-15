India Rejects Pakistan's Claim That Russia Offered Mediation on Kashmir Issue
India today rejected Pakistan's claims that Russia offered mediation on Kashmir issue. Ministry of External affairs said that Russia is very well aware of India's position to address all outstanding issues with Pakistan bilaterally in terror-free environment.
Details awaited.
Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria during a weekly briefing was asked that reportedly during his meeting with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of SCO Summit, Putin offered mediation between India and Pakistan to resolve their issues.
"Pakistan welcomes UNSC Permanent Member Russia's attention and intention to play a role in this longstanding issue on the UNSC agenda," he said.
Zakarai said Putin was a world leader and a statesman and Pakistan would extend a very warm welcome to him when he decides to visit the country.
Talking about ties with Russia, Zakarai said Pakistan- Russia relation was following a positive trajectory.
"Both sides have signed defence agreement, held joint military exercises and Russia is investing USD 2 billion in South-North gas pipeline project. There is tremendous scope for enhancing ties further, particularly in political, economic and trade, energy, defense, culture and education fields," he said.
Zakarai said there was a growing realisation and concern among the regional countries and the UN on the threat to peace in the region "due to Indian unprovoked hostility on the LoC and Working Boundary."
"Indian attempts to distract the world attention from the brutalities its occupation forces have unleashed on unarmed Kashmiris have endangered peace and security in the Sub- Continent and beyond," he alleged.
To a question about External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's statement that Pakistan cannot take Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), he said Pakistan was a sovereign country and reserves the right to take up any matter at any forum it deemed appropriate.
"As for Kashmir, it is an internationally recognised dispute and outstanding on the UNSC agenda. Pakistan's position is consistent that we call for an early implementation of the relevant UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir, which promise the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people under a UN supervised plebiscite," he said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India Rejects Pak Claim That Russia Offered Mediation on Kashmir
- Gorkha Separatists Clash With Police As Stir Intensifies
- Champions Trophy: Bangladesh Sets 265-Run Target For India
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- BJP Government In Gujarat Distributes About 12,000 School-Bags With Akhilesh Yadav's Photo
- Are You With Us Or Qatar: Saudi King Salman Asks Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif
- Bill Tabled in Karnataka Assembly to Fix Charges for Treatment in Private Hospitals
- Avoid Meat, Say No To Sex And Have Only Pure Thoughts : Modi Ministry Instructs Pregnant Women
- 'Several People', Including Female Cop, Wounded In Munich Rail Station Shooting
- Now Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail Govt Co-Contribution Under Atal Pension Yojna
- Meghalaya Passes Resolution Opposing Centre's Notification on Cattle Sale
- Rahul Gandhi Well-Known for Exploiting Human Tragedies for Political Gains: BJP
Post a Comment