The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
20 June 2017 Last Updated at 10:55 am Society

Incessant Rain Cools Down Delhi, MeT Predicts Overcast Conditions For The Day

New Delhi
Incessant Rain Cools Down Delhi, MeT Predicts Overcast Conditions For The Day
File-PTI Photo by Shahbaz Khan

 Incessant rains since last night brought down the temperated this morning, with the mercury settling five notches below normal in Delhi.

Humidity levels, however, shot up to 93 per cent.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 23.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal," a Met official said.

According to the official, 26.4 mm rainfall has been recorded since 5.30 pm yesterday.

The MeT office has predicted overcast conditions with a possibility of thunderstorm and rain for the remaining day.

"The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.

Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 39 degrees Celsius.

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Weather Rains Society
Next Story : 146 Cases of Chikungunya, 87 of Dengue in Delhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters