Incessant Rain Cools Down Delhi, MeT Predicts Overcast Conditions For The Day
Incessant rains since last night brought down the temperated this morning, with the mercury settling five notches below normal in Delhi.
Humidity levels, however, shot up to 93 per cent.
"The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 23.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal," a Met official said.
According to the official, 26.4 mm rainfall has been recorded since 5.30 pm yesterday.
The MeT office has predicted overcast conditions with a possibility of thunderstorm and rain for the remaining day.
"The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius," the weatherman said.
Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius while the maximum settled at 39 degrees Celsius.
