IIT Madras Beef Fest Organiser Thrashed By Right-Wingers, Seriously Injured In Right Eye
A Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Madras PhD scholar was allegedly beaten up on Tuesday by right-wing students for organising 'Beef Fest' in the campus.
The victim, R. Sooraj has been beaten up for conducting 'Beef Fest' in IIT. He has been seriously injured in his right eye.
A group of 70 to 80 students held the beef festival on Sunday evening to demonstrate against the Centre's notification.
Earlier this week, expressing strong disapproval of the Centre's move, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by attacking the BJP-led government at the centre and the RSS, saying there was no need for the people of his state to draw lessons from New Delhi or Nagpur on their food habits. (ANI)
