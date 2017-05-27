If They Prove There Is No Chemical, I'm Ready To Be Hanged: Tamil Nadu Minister On Private Milk

Tamil Nadu Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji today stuck to his controversial remark about chemical presence in milk supplied by most private dairies and offered to resign if his claim was proved wrong.

"If they prove that there is no chemical, I am ready to resign, ready to get hanged..Can they prove that there is no chemical ?" he asked.

Speaking to reporters here, he said addition of formaldehyde in milk to extend the shelf life was "confirmed," in respect of milk produced by a section of dairy firms.

He said such firms were "100 per cent" mixing "chemical" and added that it should not be done.

The Minister had earlier this week said private milk suppliers added chemicals to extend shelf life of their product, kicking up a row with the milk agents' association hitting out at him for his generalised statement.

Standing by his remarks, Bhalaji said said he was not talking out of grudge against any private milk producing firm.

"Formaldehyde which is used in medical colleges for embalming is used by a section of private dairy firms in their milk and this has been confirmed in test at our (government) lab," he said.

In some private milk (brands), the chemical was not present, but in respect of a majority of them, formaldehyde was added, the Minister said.

"If I say this openly, it is said that I am causing panic among people. But is it not my duty as Dairy Minister to caution people?" he asked.