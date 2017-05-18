ICJ Order On Jadhav Binding On Pakistan: India
India today asserted that the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), staying the execution of former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, is binding on Pakistan and termed the verdict as "unanimous" and "unambiguous".
Hours after the ICJ in The Hague pronounced its provisional order in the case, the External Affairs Ministry said the government will do everything possible to save the life of Jadhav.
Addressing a crowed press conference here, MEA Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said the provisional relief provided by the ICJ is the first step in ensuring justice to Jadhav.
The order by the ICJ is unanimous, favourable, clear and unambiguous. The verdict a matter of great relief for people of the country, he said.
Replying to a volley of questions on India's possible response if Pakistan does not implement the ICJ order, Baglay said the order is binding on Pakistan.
Earlier, the ICJ stayed the execution of Jadhav, who had been sentenced to death by a Pakistan military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities.
