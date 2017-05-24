IAF Rejects Pak Media's Claim of Air Space Violation, Says 'No Flight Op Conducted Near Siachen'
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday categorically ruled out any air space violation by Islamabad on the Indian side, as being reported by Pakistan media.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claimed that fighter jets conducted flights near the Siachen Glacier.
Quoting sources, Samaa reported that all operating bases are now fully operational and the Mirage jets are now part of the drills.
Sohail Aman, Chief of Air Staff visited the Skardu forward base along with other top leadership of the Pakistan Air Force.
Aman also met the pilots and technical staff of the fighting force and flew a Mirage jet himself on the occasion.
Pakistan's claim comes in the wake of Air Chief Marshal B.S. Dhanoa, the Chief of Air Staff writting a personal letter to each officer in the IAF, asking them "to be prepared for operations with our present holdings, at a very short notice".
"In the present scenario, there is an ever persistent sub-conventional threat. Therefore, we need to be prepared for operations with our present holdings, at a very short notice. Training needs to be focused towards this," says the letter.
The mention in the letter of "our present holdings" is an indication of the severe shortfall in the number of fighter squadrons with the IAF.
Asking officers to be "combat effective professionals", ACM Dhanoa writes that "there is no choice but to stay abreast of new technological advancements both own as well as that of our adversaries. Only then will we come out with war-winning, out of the box solutions."
The letter also covered a range of issues from "favouritism" in the force to "sexual harassment".
The letter reminds officers that "in the recent past, there have been instances and occasions where lack of professionalism has shown the IAF in poor light".
Indulging in uncharacteristic plain speak, the IAF chief writes that "we have been witness to a few instances of 'favouritism' in selection of officers for prime assignments and promotions".
"This is something we can ill afford," the letter reads.
Pointing out that "officers holding responsible appointments tend to display 'Milk of Human Kindness' while dealing with those involved in wrongful practices", the letter warns that "abusive behaviour, resorting to physical intimidation and behaviour amounting to sexual harassment by seniors is not acceptable".
The letter has been posted and delivered to each of the nearly 12,000 officers of the force. (ANI)
