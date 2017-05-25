I Would Never Make It In Bollywood Because I Can't Dance: Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, who recently promoted his upcoming Netflix movie 'War Machine' at an event in Mumbai, has said that he can never be a part of Bollywood because "he cannot dance."



When asked if he will be interested to be a part of a Bollywood feature, the actor said, "I would never make it in Bollywood because I can't dance. I just can't," reports the Hollywood Reporter.



Pitt was joined by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who said, "Oh you will [dance]. In Bollywood we make everyone dance. I just spread my arms and do nothing, that's a step."



Khan also shared that Brad's roles in movies like '12 Monkeys' and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' made him "a fan of his as an actor" and asked him to continue doing such roles.



Talking about his upcoming film, the 'Moneyball' actor also revealed why he took a chance to work with Netflix for 'War Machine'.



He said, "It's because the way the studio system is right now in Hollywood. It just can't support risky films like this, of this budget certainly."



The actor also feels that working on sets in movies like 'Fight Club' and 'War Machine' were most fun.



Directed by David Michod, 'War Machine' is based on Michael Hastings' book 'The Operators: The Wild and Terrifying Inside Story of America's War in Afghanistan,' which revolves around Gen. Stanley A. McChrystal, the commander of U.S. and international troops in Afghanistan who was forced to resign after mocking Vice President Joe Biden and other Obama administration officials in Hastings' 2010 Rolling Stone story.