I Watched Dangal And Liked It: Chinese President Xi Jinping Tells Prime Minister Modi
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he watched Aamir Khan-starrer sports drama Bollywood film Dangal and liked it.
Dangal, which was released in China on May 5, has broken several records in the Chinese movie industry and raked up over Rs 1,100 crore.
It became only the 33rd film in China to cross a whopping collection of one billion yuan ($147 million). It continues to play in over 7,000 screens across China.
READ ALSO: Dangal Girl Trolled For Wearing Swimsuit During Ramadan
Xi said Dangal is doing well in China and he himself watched it, foreign secretary S Jaishankar said after the talks between the two leaders on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where India and Pakistan today became full members of the grouping.
Dangal has also become the first top-grossing non- Hollywood film in China.
The film is inspired by the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat, who went against a patriarchal society to train his daughters to become champion wrestlers.
Aamir Khan had recently said he hoped the film would be loved in China but never dreamt of such a spectacular success.
"I always believe that language is not a barrier when it comes to creative endeavours and its success in China has proved that," Aamir had said.
Jaishankar said both Modi and Xi also deliberated on enhancing cultural cooperation between the two countries. Xi also talked about upcoming Yoga Day celebrations in China.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- SC Partially Stays Law Making Aadhaar Must For Tax Filing
- UK PM Theresa May Says She Will Form Govt
- Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Uri, Kills 5 Terrorists
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- No Raid On NDTV, Inquiry On 'Mother Company' Which Owns It, Says MoS Rathore
- Three Terrorists Responsible for London Attack Identified: Theresa May
- Hindu Sena Activists Detained for Trying to 'Manhandle, Heckle' Yechury, He Calls It 'Sangh's Goondagardi'
- Farmers' Agitation in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur Intensifies, Vehicles Set On Fire
Post a Comment