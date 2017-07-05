'I To I And I For I, Means India With Israel, India For Israel': Modi Tells President Rivlin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and how Israel's cutting-edge technology could help the 'Make in India' initiative.
Describing Israel as a real friend, Modi recalled Rivlin's visit to India in November last year.
Hailing the ties between the two nations, Modi said: "...Today it is 'I to I and I for I'. When 'I say I for I, I don't mean the popular saying but what I mean is India with Israel, India for Israel".
Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv yesterday for a three-day visit, met Rivlin at his residence here.
"The President of Israel welcomed me so warmly, he broke protocol. This is a mark of respect for the people of India," Modi tweeted.
"It is a privilege to meet President Rivlin again today. I fondly recall his visit to India last November when he charmed us with his affable manner and desire to do more with India," Modi wrote in the guest book at the President's residence.
"President Rivlin is admired in India for his unstinting belief and common good of mankind, I thank him for his friendship and his warm hospitality," wrote Modi, who is the first India prime minister to visit Israel.
Modi said during his visit to India, Rivlin started a phrase 'Make with India' and "I feel since my arrival yesterday that has been echoed by many people and I think what you started has now percolated to all levels".
Rivlin on his part described Modi as one of the greatest leaders in the world.
"We have a lot in common and doing a lot in common. We understood very well about your thought about the need to help partners who will 'Make in India'," Rivlin said.
"...We are doing a lot in order to fulfill your ideas about 'Make in India'," the Israeli President said.
"We only suggested some projects that may be we can do with India and I know that you have accepted that and appreciated that very much," he said.
Rivlin said there was a scope for cooperation between universities and industries of India and Israel.
"The....People in Israel are trying to find ways to invest in India and to make mutual projects together," he said.
Post a Comment
India welcomes with open Arms this gesture.
Rawather sahib
India should never again be only pro-Arabs at the cost of Israel.Islmic Countries have time and again ditched India in its hour of need .In 1962 not a single Islamic Country had the courage to criticise China though Nehru -Menon duo had been needlessly and stupidily fighting the Wars of Muslim Countries World over against Usrael and West .Menwhile Pakistan wisely moved to West and got various financial -Armaments.Arabs were so stupid that they were satisfied with lip service support of Pakistan to their cause.Nasser refused to come in support of India though Lal Bhadur Shashtri personaly requested him to criticise Pakistan for Paki Infiltrators pushed into India.
Islamic Countries consitently ,doggedly and always support Pakistan on Kashmir issue.Even now they pass resultions that Kashmir be resolved in favour of Pakistan.Shia Iran good India's friend still their President a couple of months back said Sunni Kashmir liberation must be done .
Still you desire India should ditch Israel ?? India is still friend of Arabs .So why should we go back to Nehruvuian era to antagonise Jews and West ??
I feel time of pro Arabs at cost of Jews has long gone and India paid exhorbitantly high price for our previous lopsided policy.Further Israel is big supplier of India's defence armaments.
Take the case of Russia which was the main stay of Arabas against Jews and USA .Russia along with India Egypet and other Muslim countries all their Wars & yet what Islamic Countries did to Russia on eof the major Arms supplies ??Arab hordes went to Pakistan and Afghanistan to fight Russia hands in gloves with West .IS and Queda are the offsprings of those Policies.
Yes Palestinian have real problem but why India should burn its fingers again when India has been back stabbed by Namakharam Arabs ??
Freinship,Bahichara.Dosti is two way street and not stab your friend he needs you ? If we ditch Israel will Arabs support India inour Kashmir problem ? No - never .They will always will be Muslim Pakistan.Will Arabs support us in our problems with China ? No never .
Pakistan the holder of Islamic Nuke Bomb is still lackey of CIA and also has joined hands with our enemy China.
Friend Rawather past is past .it was then but it now we can't afford to have creat more enemies for the skae of ungrateful Arabs .
You talk of Egypet, Iraq,Yemen,Syria etc.What is left of them ? Islamic terror has made populace of those countries to West -Germany wher ethey are not welcome now.UK,France whole of EU are facing problems due resurgent Islamists .Even Mid Eastern countries are having serious differences among themseleves -Qarar verses rest ?
Even your Saudia is with USA wisely.Modi's policy of winning Mid East countries as our friends are paying dividents.
Friendship is on equal reciprocal basis not on those like of Nehruvian era -you stab in my back but I will support you still .