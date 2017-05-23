I Am A 'Son of India', Says Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama today described himself as a "son of India" and the country a 'guru' for his people who are its 'chelas' (disciples).
The 81-year-old Nobel Laureate, whose visit to Arunachal Pradesh last month had angered China, also called himself the messenger of ancient Indian values and knowledge.
The Dalai Lama was speaking at the state-level seminar on 'Social Justice and Dr B R Ambedkar' where he said deprivation from social justice in the name of caste was not from religion, but was due to feudal systems that existed in our societies.
"India is a guru and we are chelas (disciples), we are reliable chelas, because we have preserved your ancient knowledge.
"I also consider myself as the son of India as every part of my brain cells are filled with ancient Indian knowledge and my body is because of Indian rice and dal," he said.
The religious leader has been in India since 1959. He crossed the border into India after an epic 15-day journey on foot from the Tibetan capital, Lhasa, over the Himalayan mountains.
The Dalai Lama said even in the name of religion and religious systems, there were some feudal practices and "it should not be there."
Stating that through education caste-related injustice could be wiped out, the Dalai Lama underlined the need for eliminating the feeling of inferiority in certain sections of the people.
"...So that there is a sense of equality, so that they can build self-confidence. Through self-confidence, hard work and education one can achieve equality," he said.
On ancient Indian values and knowledge, the Dalai Lama said it must be revived in the country, as "it is not ancient, but most relevant."
He said ancient Indian knowledge and values along with modern technology can do great for the country as one can attain mental comfort with ancient knowledge and physical comfort through modern knowledge.
"...Ancient knowledge and values side-by-side with modern science is worthy for the society," he said.
Noting that everybody wants to be happy and have that right, he said, "if we consider rest of the humanity as brothers and sisters, there is no chance for exploitation.
"Buddha dharma is Indian dharma as most of its teachings and knowledge came from the country," he said, adding that ancient Indian values like karuna and ahimsa had reached millions of people across the world with the spread of Buddhism.
He also pointed out out that like in many other religions, Buddhism had also different philosophies originating from different schools of thought.
"We need different philosophical views. Wonderful people with great teachings have come form from diverse faith and philosophical backgrounds, but with a common message of love and compassion, as also good 'karma'.
"Any activity which brings happiness is a positive karma and what makes uncomfortable is negative karma," he added.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge participated in the seminar organised by the Social Justice Department of Karnataka government to commemorate Ambedkar's 125th birth anniversary.
In fact, Muslims' caste-consciousness runs so deep Allama Iqbal reprimanded them in a couplet: "Yun to Syed bhi ho, Mirza bhi ho Afghan bhi ho/Tum sabhi kuchch ho batao ke Musalman bhi ho (You are Syed, Mirza and Afghan/You are everything but Muslim)".
The paradox of Muslim casteism can give rise to extraordinary situations. Falahi recalls Muslim speakers asking dalit Hindus in Azamgarh to embrace Islam a few years ago because "everyone is treated equally here. But a man stood up and said 'there might be no castes in Islam, there are castes among Indian Muslims'. The speakers had no answer to that."
The paradox of Muslim casteism can give rise to extraordinary situations. Falahi recalls Muslim speakers asking dalit Hindus in Azamgarh to embrace Islam a few years ago because "everyone is treated equally here. But a man stood up and said 'there might be no castes in Islam, there are castes among Indian Muslims'. The speakers had no answer to that."
Cast Doctor Rawthar first heal Muslim Samaj first & Hindus will follow yoiu great Social Doctor .
Presently you are neem Hakim Khatre Jan
(If you don't know Urdu your Madrass Maulvi will explain you.)
timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/sunday...Muslim-in-India.../5935797.cms
May 16, 2010 - He said the caste system took root among Indian Muslims after Qutbuddin Aibak founded the Delhi Sultanate in the 13th century. Sultanate ...
There is no escape from caste in India. Even the Indian Muslim practises it. Mohammed Shabbir Ansari of Jalna, Maharashtra, should know. He founded the All-India Muslim OBC Front, which is leading the battle against Ashraaf or upper-caste discrimination against Ajlaaf or lower-caste Muslims.
Ansari recalls how the "Jamaat-e-Islami and other Muslim bodies would attack me when I said casteism existed among Muslims a decade ago." He says even highly-educated Muslims practise caste. "A syed family from Hyderabad called off my second daughter's marriage proposal once the boy's mother learnt that I belonged to the julaha (weaver's community)," Ansari says.
Ansari's experience illustrates the basic truths in the seminal study "Hindustan Mein Zaat-Paat Aur Musalman" (Casteism in India and Muslims) written by the Lucknow-based scholar Masood Alam Falahi in 2008. Falahi traced the origin of caste practices among Muslims and named the noted ulema who winked at it. He said the caste system took root among Indian Muslims after Qutbuddin Aibak founded the Delhi Sultanate in the 13th century. Sultanate scholars divided Muslims into Ashraaf and Ajlaaf.-------cntd
Hindu People". I would like Dalai Lama to study caste system and its roots.'''
WHETHER DALAI LAMA OBLIDGES YOU OR NOT BUT MEAN WHILE BETTER BE AWARE OF SERIOUS CAST SYSTEM EXISTING IN MUSLIMS OF SOUTH ASIA .
Caste system among South Asian Muslims - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caste_system_among_South_Asian_Muslims
Muslim communities in South Asia apply a system of social stratification. It developed as a ... According to M. N. Srinivas (1986), Indian Hindu converts to Islam brought their original caste systemto the Muslim society in the region. On the other ...
Historical development · Divisions · Discrimination · See also
Why is there a caste system among Indian Muslims? - Quora
https://www.quora.com/Why-is-there-a-caste-system-among-Indian-Muslims
The Muslims of India adopted the Hindu caste system with all its disabilities in ... Its simply the most complicated system. I am giving my perspectives, correct me if I ...
Othman: The Muslim caste system is worse than that of the Hindus ...
www.danielpipes.org/comments/196426
Jun 18, 2012 - The caste system of Islam is worse than that of India. Muslims live in glass houses. There is an English saying 'Those who live in glass houses ...''''
If want more I can supply you more data .
By the way you too are an of lower class convert Nuslim not being an Asharaf or Ashrafi .YES FOR 20 MINUTES DURING NAMAZ PERHAPS CAST DOES NOT EXIST BUT AFTER THAT YOU ARE ALL ASHRAFS ,KURESHIES,KHANS ,------NON EOF THEM INTERMINGLE OR INTERMINGLE OR MARY WITH EACH OTHER.R
Dalai Lama : deprivation from social justice in the name of caste was not from religion, but was due to feudal systems that existed in our societies.
I have heard a good joke today. The caste system and associated feudal system are nothing but developed by Brahmanical religion(Hindutva) and vedas. Is Manusmriti not a religious book? Even Bunch of Thoughts unequivocally define " Hindu People". I would like Dalai Lama to study caste system and its roots.