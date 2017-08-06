The Newswire
Hundreds Of Bhim Army Supporters Protest Chandrasekhar's Arrest
Muzaffarnagar
File Photo/Getty Images
Hundreds of Bhim Army activists protested in Charthawal town of the district demanding the release of the Dalit outfit's chief Chandrasekhar.
The protesters, who came from several villages in the district, alleged yesterday that Chandrasekhar had been falsely implicated in connection with the caste-based violence at Saharanpur.
The Bhim Army chief was arrested yesterday from Himachal Pradesh.
Staging a dharna outside a police station in the town, the activists also submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding the leader's release, SHO Sanjiv Sharma said.
